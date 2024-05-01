Country call up: Mitchell gains third straight state selection

AFTER coming so close to a Football Australia National Youth Championships title last year Jasmine Mitchell will get her shot at redemption after gained selection to this year's under 16s squad.
Mitchell was recently picked to the Country NSW 16s team for a second year running, and her streak of state selections now goes back to 2022 when including her campaign with the under 14s side.
Mitchell said no matter how many times a NSW Country selection comes her way it always feels amazing to represent her state.
"You still try as hard as you can every year. It feels really good to represent Bathurst and go at it again and give it my all," she said.
"Being one of the older girls a couple of the 14-year-olds have been asking me a couple of questions, which can make me feel a bit old, but it's nice to have a bit more of a leading role this time."
Mitchell and her 2023 country team were confident they could be a grand final team but they came up a game short of that goal.
With a lot of last year's players making their return for another shot at the title Mitchell expects there to be no shortage of enthusiasm among the group.
"We have a pretty similar team. We have a lot of the same players for the last three years now," she said.
"I think our team definitely has a good shot at it this year. We've got the right skills and combos to get goals.
"Last year we made it to the semis but got knocked out there. We had a strong side, there was just a couple of unlucky goals. We definitely could have won it."
Bathurst High School principal Ken Barwick said Mitchell's repeated selections to state level are a testament to the effort she shows in all areas of life.
"Jasmine is another outstanding football player in the growing list of players from Regional NSW. If you go back in time to the likes of the Archie Thompsons and Adam Collins' from Bathurst High you're growing really good sportspeople here," he said.
"Jasmine continues to represent at New South Wales country level and make state titles. She's getting her name out there so that clubs across Sydney, who feed into the national women's league, might be looking into her because of her age.
"We're very proud of Jasmine and the focus she has on the sport. On top of that she's an outstanding young lady at school who tries hard all areas, and looks after her siblings and helps out around the home.
"It's all you could want from any kid in today's world, given the issues with youth in society."
Before Mitchell heads off to the national championships she'll test herself at the upcoming NSW CHS Girls Soccer Championships at Coffs Harbour from May 7 to 9.
Thanks to three selections for the boys tournament, to be held at the same time, Bathurst High has strong representation at the event.
"It would be great to see a few more girls in the Western region team, given how dominant in girls football we've been over many years," Barwick said.
"Losing Poppy Channing will hurt us a little bit but Jasmine will stand up and take the onus. She's the only girl representing Bathurst but we do have three boys in Callum Daunt, Jacob Baillie and Kota Curry heading up there next week.
"There's 10 teams in that tournament and if Western can get top five it's an outstanding effort because they're up against it when it comes to the metropolitan schools."
