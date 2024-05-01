Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Country call up: Mitchell gains third straight state selection

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 1 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER coming so close to a Football Australia National Youth Championships title last year Jasmine Mitchell will get her shot at redemption after gained selection to this year's under 16s squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Season-ending injury compounds CYMS' pain after derby defeat
Claude Gordon in action for Dubbo CYMS during the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership grand final. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo CYMS will be missing a number of players for round two.
Nick Guthrie
Curse continues: ANZAC derby injury strikes Sellers once again
Dave Sellers on the ground following the collision in the latest ANZAC Derby and his ensuing injury. Main picture by James Arrow.
The Panthers prop has had a rough run of luck.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.