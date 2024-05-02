Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Kennedy becomes first Giants senior men's centurion

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 2 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE was the first man to reach the 50-game milestone for the Bathurst Giants senior men's side and now James Kennedy has become the first player to reach the triple figure mark.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.