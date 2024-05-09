Immediate action needed for regional kids: Toole's plea for paediatricians

THE LACK of paediatricians in rural and regional NSW has been deemed a 'crisis needing immediate action', by Bathurst MP Paul Toole.
The local Member of Parliament is advocating for more incentives to be introduced to encourage people into the field of paediatrics, as the current shortage in regional areas is becoming disastrous.
Multiple parents have come forward sharing their stories with ACM papers, about waiting years - in some cases - before getting into a paediatrician for developmental or behavioural concerns.
And Mr Toole said the State Government needs to take action immediately, before more children fall through the cracks.
"There's a clear shortage here in Bathurst, through no fault of their own ... and recruitment is important," he said.
"The State Government needs to provide incentives now. We are now seeing a crisis when it comes to health care for our kids in the bush.
"Every day that goes on means that more and more kids are falling through the gaps and being left behind.
"The government needs to listen to the cries from the bush of those families and those kids who are the next generation who need that support right now."
Royal Far West is an Australian-wide charity that supports children - living in rural and remote areas - with their developmental, mental and behavioural health.
The charity believes where people live should not be a barrier to services or a cause for disadvantage.
And with limited services in regional areas, the wait times are continuing to increase significantly.
According to data from children's charity Royal Far West, Dubbo has no appointments available for developmental or behavioural referrals.
Tamworth has a wait time of up to six years, Wagga three years, Orange two-and-a-half years and Coffs Harbour and Bega around two years.
The charity is seeking funding for a three-year pilot to expand its development assessment and treatment service, with two new regional-based paediatric assessment clinics in Wagga and Dubbo.
And while the Minns Labor government increased funding to the charity by $369,000, it has refused to commit funding to the proposed two new assessment clinics.
Mr Toole said the proposal should be supported as it's crucial more services are provided.
"I support the Royal Far West's proposal but I would encourage them to spread their net as far as possible across the regions, beyond Dubbo and Wagga," Mr Toole said.
"We need to see services in other communities across the state, including Bathurst. It is too difficult for a family in Bathurst having to drive all the way to Dubbo or Sydney just to get an appointment.
"If we don't deal with their behavioural situation sooner rather than later, these kids get left behind.
"These are the kids who end up in trouble in our communities when it comes to dealing with law and order in those local environments. We need to provide the help right now."
