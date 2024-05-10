Bathurst and Central West teams battle it out in Turner Cup at Proctor Park

Bathurst hosted a round of the Bill Turner Cup and Trophy on Wednesday, May 1, with schools coming from across the region to compete.
Held at Proctor Park, Bill Turner Cup is one of the world's largest team sport competitions.
Over 400 schools compete each year - which means around 6000 players from NSW, Queensland, ACT and Victoria, while the Bill Turner Trophy is a school soccer competition for girls aged 15 and under.
The competition is named after Bill Turner, who helped developed soccer in schoolboys and girls, being a founding member of the School Sport Australia Soccer program.
Teams from Bathurst, Orange and Cowra all competed at Proctor Park, with Bathurst represented by the likes of Bathurst High Campus, St Stanislaus' College and MacKillop College.
