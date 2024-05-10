Western Advocate
Bathurst and Central West teams battle it out in Turner Cup at Proctor Park

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 10 2024 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
Bathurst hosted a round of the Bill Turner Cup and Trophy on Wednesday, May 1, with schools coming from across the region to compete.

