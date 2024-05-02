Anzac Day means a little bit more for this Kelso High student

STUDENTS from Kelso High Campus came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to soldiers who have served Australia.
With Anzac Day falling in the school holidays, Kelso decided to hold its own service when school returned on Tuesday, May 1, with the hall packed with over 600 students and staff.
There band performed, students spoke and a wreath was laid, as Kelso remembered the sacrifice of those who have fought and died for their country.
Kelso captain Bonny Campiao said Anzac Day is an important day to remember and said it was special that the entire school could remember together.
"Anzac Day is important because we remember our soldiers and how they fought for us and our country," she said.
"We stand here today because they were brave and fought for us.
The year 12 student carried a floral wreath and a diary - containing the thoughts of a World War One soldier who was a relation of a Kelso teacher - alongside fellow leaders Emily Butler and Shaun Paine.
The service was emceed by fellow leaders Ally Evans and Leah Bellicture.
Ms Campiao said Anzac Day means something extra to her because both her great grandfathers served in World War Two.
"Both my great grandfathers fought in World War One, so Anzac Day means a lot to me," she said.
"It's very important to have the school involved in this service, just so everyone feels involved and everyone can remember together."
