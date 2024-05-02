On The Tee | Pinkerton's excellent form continues on Bathurst greens

Mark Pinkerton has continued on with his good form of late to fire 41 points and win Saturday's A grade stableford, the returning Steve Johnson (38) and Michael Meredith (37) rounded out the minor placings. The steady Phil Campbell chalked up another scratch prize courtesy of 34 points.
Al Brown and Steve Dury could not be separated after 18 holes in B grade after both players fired 41 points, in the end the countback favored Brown. Rick McDonald was only 1 away in third while the scratch went to Rob Hennessey with 21 points.
Zara Inwood was in the zone courtesy of a lovely 33 points, Kinga Macpherson (31) and Val Stuart (30) also shared the podium spoils.
Hennessey and Dury proved to be the perfect 2BBB pairing after combining for 49 points and a 1 shot victory over Greg Sly and Pat Kirkness. Dean O'Brien and Jayden Every posted 35 points for the scratch title.
They say cream rises to the top, this was clearly evident in the case of David Travis who put on a masterclass to fire 42 points to win Thursday's B grade stableford.
Connor Nixon and Oliver Hamer were in the money after both shot 39 points with the 'ol' Panther John Rogers chiming in with 19 points to win the scratch.
Visitor Dermot Maxwell thrived away from the blustery NSW GC to post 39 points for a 2 shot margin over Graham Thorne and Danny Gooley in A grade. 4 over par picked up the scratch for Ryan Sparke.
In a tightly fought affair Kerry Davis (36) outlasted Manor Colleen Davis and Gabby Volk by a shot.
Archie Elliott and Oliver Hamer returned 48 points to win the 2BBB by a stroke over Paul Morris and Nixon. Grant Bowman and Adam Powell were the scratch victors on 38 points.
The Legacy Charity Golf Day will be held on Sunday the 26th of May.
