On The Tee | Pinkerton's excellent form continues on Bathurst greens

May 3 2024 - 6:30am
Mark Pinkerton has continued on with his good form of late to fire 41 points and win Saturday's A grade stableford, the returning Steve Johnson (38) and Michael Meredith (37) rounded out the minor placings. The steady Phil Campbell chalked up another scratch prize courtesy of 34 points.

