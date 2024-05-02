Can one of Bathurst's clubs return to the top in women's hockey?

WHAT better way to get a new Central West Premier League Hockey season started than with a bumper three-game bonanza at the Cooke Hockey Complex?
The region's premier competition resumes for another year with a Bathurst gala day this Saturday.
The city's three sides - St Pat's, Bathurst City and Souths - are all on a redemption mission this season after they missed the semi-finals in 2023.
Souths and Orange CYMS get the season underway this weekend, with St Pat's taking on Orange United in the second contest while Bathurst City and defending champions Lithgow Panthers round out the day.
Former Souths player and current CWPLH vice-president, Sarah White, said it's great to see the new season getting underway in Bathurst.
"It'll be a good start to the season. It's nice having it all taking place at the one venue. It'll help build up some camaraderie between all of the teams," she said.
The withdrawal of Parkes United from the women's competition means Bathurst's clubs make up half of the draw this year.
It also means one Bathurst team is guaranteed to be playing semi-final hockey by the end of the year.
However, White said every Bathurst side will have their sights set on a return to the top four.
"Parkes had a mass exit and then not enough juniors coming through. That's something we all go through every four to five years," she said.
"It's pretty devastating to lose them but at least we've still got a really good comp set to go."
Other major gala rounds this season include the Breast Cancer Awareness round in Bathurst on May 25 and the Indigenous Round on July 13 in Lithgow.
The first Bathurst derby of the season takes place in round two, with Souths and City going head-to-head.
St Pat's initially appeared on the first draft draw for the men's Central West Premier League Hockey season but it's now been confirmed that the Bathurst club won't be competing in 2024.
It's a sad development for the men's game in the city when less than a decade ago Bathurst featured three teams in the competition (St Pat's, Souths and Bathurst City).
It will be a rare case of a defending premier club not having the numbers to put together a team.
However, there is the potential of a combined Bathurst squad taking to the field this season and being added to the draw if a team can be pieced together from all of the city's clubs.
As it currently stands, the men's competition will still feature four teams this season thanks to the return of Dubbo to the competition.
The 2024 men's season, starting May 11, will feature just six days of regular season action but each team will play twice on each weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.