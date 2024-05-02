Double motorbike crash shuts highway, helicopter on the scene

The Escort Way is shut after a major multi-vehicle crash near Orange.
Two motorbikes collided near Borenore about 1pm. A car may have also been involved.
The highway is shut by NSW Police in both directions. Diversions are in place.
At least one helicopter has been sent to the scene. The condition of those involved is unclear.
The Central Western Daily has reached out for further information. This story will be updated when it becomes available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.