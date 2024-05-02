Man in 'critical condition' after double motorbike crash, crime scene established

One man is in a "critical condition" and a crime scene has been established after a double motorbike crash near Orange.
Two motorbikes collided near Borenore about 1pm. A car may have also been involved.
Emergency services were called to the scene. Paramedics treated two men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s.
Both were taken to Orange Hospital. The younger man is reported to be in a critical condition.
"Officers ... have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash," a spokesperson for NSW Police told the Central Western Daily.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers."
The highway is shut by NSW Police in both directions. Diversions are in place.
At least one helicopter has been sent to the scene. The condition of those involved is unclear.
The Central Western Daily has reached out for further information. This story will be updated when it becomes available.
