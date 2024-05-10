Four mother and daughter duos unite in St Pat's third grade

Every once in a while, you're bound to find a parent-child duo playing sport together.
But it's rare to find two in one team.
Well the St Pat's third grade hockey team has even more than that.
The girls in blue and white have an incredible four mother and daughter duos playing together this season.
Annie and Charlotte Ortiger, Candice and Charlotte Falconer, Julie and Lucy Hanman, and Danielle and Charlotte Whyte are all playing together this season.
Candice Falconer, who played Premier League Hockey for Souths a number of years ago, has joined St Pat's this season, just to play with her daughter Charlotte.
While she said it was hard for her to do away with the two blues of Souths and convert to St Pat's, Ms Falconer said it's a fantastic opportunity to play with her daughter.
"The team was put together so we could all play with our kids," she said.
"It's not about the competition. It's just about nurturing these young girls and being there with them.
"This is the girls first year in seniors, so we've just introduced them to it. We just want to help them out and how to do it."
The 2024 Bathurst Hockey Association season is only a few rounds old, but St Pat's have managed to remain undefeated.
There's five teams in the competition and Ms Falconer believes the team has a good chance of winning this year's grand final.
"We have a very handy team and by the time these girls learn how to play seniors, we'll be up there in September," she said.
"The girls have been together for a long time, since they were probably under 8s, so we've all sort of been coached or been around them for a while."
