Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Our People

Four mother and daughter duos unite in St Pat's third grade

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 10 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every once in a while, you're bound to find a parent-child duo playing sport together.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.