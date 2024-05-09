'You're good for nothing': Man warned after making abusive phone call

A MAN has been warned of the consequences of breaching court orders after he abused a woman over a phone call.
Bruce Lesley Aitcheson, 62, of Morrisset Street, West Bathurst appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from Bathurst Police Station to Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to plead guilty to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Documents tendered to the court state Aitcheson made two phone calls to the victim about 3.45pm on April 26, 2024, breaching an AVO that was put in place on March 1.
Once the woman answered the second call, Aitcheson said "you're a f---ing s--t, you're good for nothing".
The victim hung up the phone and called police, who were shown call logs and given a statement.
About 11.15am four days later, Aitcheson went to Bathurst Police Station and was arrested.
While speaking with officers, Aitcheson denied calling the victim, then said he did because he was upset but didn't say anything when the woman answered.
LEGAL Aid solicitor Ms McQuade told the court her client had since understood the consequences of breaching an AVO after he spent 24 hours in custody in relation to the incident.
Magistrate Philip Stewart doubled down on ensuring Aitcheson understood the consequences, saying "a breach of AVOs comes with two years in prison and big fines".
"If you come back again, there will be serious consequences," Mr Stewart said.
Aitcheson was placed on a community correction order for one year.
