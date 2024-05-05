Gav is pushing a wheelie bin from Bondi to Broken Hill. Here's why

GOING all the way from Bondi to Broken Hill is a massive journey if you're driving or taking the train.
But imagine going all that way - over 1100 kilometres - on foot.
Well Gav Kleinhans is doing just that.
The 68-year-old South African expat left his Eastern Suburbs home on Anzac Day and arrived in Bathurst on Friday, May 3, where he spent two days resting before continuing on his journey, with his next stop Orange.
And Mr Kleinhans is doing the journey pushing a wheelie bin, where all his supplies - including camping gear, and food - are stored.
But why is he doing this?
Well it's all in the name of charity.
Mr Kleinhans is raising money for Doctors Without Borders, a non-governmental charity that provides humanitarian medical care and he's already raised $12,000.
Mr Kleinhans has done many incredible things in his life.
He's ridden on a road bike from London to Mongolia, competed in ultra marathons and even rode a postie bike around Australia.
So when you consider all that, walking from Bondi to Broken Hill isn't actually that bad.
But he's journey through the Blue Mountains was an arduous one.
His leg from Emu Plains to Springwood took all day, only managing 11 kilometres.
So why go through all this?
He loves the challenge.
"When I got back from the postie bike ride, I was invited by a number of groups to come talk to them about the experience," he said.
"I've done lots and lots of them over the past couple of years and a man called Les Bryce wanted me to come talk at this group.
"He started to tell me about his own background and about how he had this idea of pushing a wheelie bin from Turramurra to Temora, but he couldn't do this anymore because of a condition he had.
"I said, 'Les, you shouldn't have told me this, because it will percolate away'."
And it was on New Year's Day this year that he told himself that he was going to do the wheelie bin walk.
But Turramurra to Temora wasn't enough of a challenge, so he decided to make it from Bondi to Broken Hill.
At the end of January he drove out to Broken Hill, taking notes on the journey, to prepare himself for the walk.
While Mr Kleinhans has no medical background, he's been drawn to the incredible work Doctors Without Borders do.
Whether it's Gaza, Ukraine or Sudan, volunteers are there treating those injured following conflicts, wars or even natural disasters.
They sometimes, tragically, lose their lives.
"It's a remarkable organisation," Mr Kleinhans said.
"They are totally reliant on fundraising and donations from the public.
"There's all sorts of good causes - and I'm not going to detract from any of them - but to me, this one is something that really is meaningful to me.
Even the Bathurst Motor Inn - where he stayed for his spell in Bathurst - has chipped, offering Mr Kleinhans a room free of charge, while also donating to his cause.
He plans to arrive in Broken Hill by June 10.
You can donate to his cause online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.