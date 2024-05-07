Why leaders from Bathurst and Kelso High came together last week

LEADERS from two Bathurst schools came together on Friday to network, catch-up and hear from a keynote speaker.
On Friday, May 3, leaders from Bathurst High Campus and Kelso High Campus - the two schools that fall under the Denison College bracket - came together up at Charles Sturt University at a breakfast.
They heard Jacqueline Underwood, a former presenter at a Bathurst radio station, share her story about facing the unknown and encouraged students to embrace new opportunities and take a leap of faith.
Relieving principal of Denison College Craig Luccarda said the event was designed to bring both leadership teams from Bathurst and Kelso together
"The leadership teams do a lot of work within their campus space and they do come together occasionally when we have college events like high achiever functions," he said.
"This was an opportunity to bring them together in a less formal sense to mingle and listen to a person with an interesting story from our community
"This is the first time we've had an event this year."
For all of the Bathurst leaders, this is their final year at school, while the Kelso leaders have a mix of both year 11 and 12 students.
"Most of them are actually on their last hurrah for school, heading towards the HSC," Mr Luccard explained.
"So it's a good opportunity, as they're leaving school."
