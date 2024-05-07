Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why leaders from Bathurst and Kelso High came together last week

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:45pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEADERS from two Bathurst schools came together on Friday to network, catch-up and hear from a keynote speaker.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.