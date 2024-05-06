Bushrangers take first bragging rights of season as Giants battle injuries

BRAGGING rights in the opening Bathurst derby of the AFL Central West senior men's tier one season belong to the Bushrangers thanks to a big final quarter's play at George Park 1 on Saturday.
Bushrangers came away 14.15 (99) to 4.5 (29) winners over the Giants in the first grand final rematch of the season.
The potential of a comeback was still there for the Giants was still there going into the last term, even with 38 points to make up, but Bushrangers outscored them five goals to none for the remainder of the game to blow out the scoreline.
Kolby McMahon kicked four goals for the Bushrangers, who ended a five game losing run to their local rivals with the result.
It was a rough day for an injury-ravaged Giants team, who lost Brien brothers Bailey (shoulder) and Cooper (finger) along with Fred Gunning (wrist) over the course of the game.
Coupled with a concussion to Jordan Collins it was a tough day out for the defending premiers.
Bushrangers coach Alex Sparks said his side showcased their pre-season fitness work to the full extent in the final quarter.
"It was one of those days where it was going to come down to who won the contested ball and we did that pretty convincingly," he said.
"Our conditioning, we think, is in a pretty good spot. Our goal is to play four quarters and the guys are really committed to that.
"We're all tired and sore after it but there was a good will there to finish off the game in a convincing style."
Sparks said it's been great over the course of the first two rounds to see plenty of different players putting their hands up to do the work.
"Trent Grantham was our ruckman and he had a fantastic game," he said.
"Playing as a big body in the wet is always a tough job but he did really well and got our best on ground."
"You have good days and bad days and this one was definitely one of the bad days."
Co-coach Jacob Molkentin's outlook on the derby is the most succinct way for the Giants to sum up the match.
The number of injuries to come out of the match could stretch the side thin over the coming months, depending on the diagnosis for those affected in Saturday's game.
Molkentin said the team should hold their heads high given how long they could keep the Bushrangers on their toes in such a situation.
"Will Sloan took out our player's player. He played a lot of time down back, and there was a lot of work for him to do there. Bailey Edmunds was our most courageous award, also in the back line," he said.
"Even though we were forced to move players around developing some flexibility is always a positive.
"I thought the scoreline probably didn't reflect the effort that we put in. There were a couple of key injuries early and it's always tough to bounce back when there's no rotations left on the bench.
"We've got to have a 'Anywhere, anytime, anyone' mentality. We'll still have a few ins, even though it'll be crushing to have those blokes out.
"The way the league is structured in tier one it means that everyone makes the finals series so it's just about peaking at the right time."
