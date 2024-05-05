Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Panthers' Toomey-White scores miracle match winner after final siren

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 5 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN you're down by two points inside the last minute of a game, and you're about to kick a goal line drop out, the match won't end in your favour 99 per cent of the time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.