'I'm lost for words right now': Edwards' run sparks unforgettable Panthers win

IN a short space of time Bathurst Panthers winger Haydn Edwards has created some great memories with the clubs first grade side, but there might be none better than what just unfolded in his latest game.
With his side down 20-18 inside the last 30 seconds of their match against Dubbo CYMS, and packing a scrum on their own 10 metre line, Edwards could only dream of some wild match-winning scenario happening.
Sometimes dreams do come true.
Panthers spread the ball to the right edge from the scrum and Edwards picked a gap in the defence, sprinting downfield towards the try line - only to be tackled just a few metres shy of his target.
However, Panthers quickly sent the ball to the opposite wing and found a post-siren try through Tieryn Toomey-White to come away 22-20 winners.
Toomey-White was quick to pin all the glory on Edwards after the match, as the try scorer believed he just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
Edwards had scored in each of the Panthers' first two games this season against Lithgow Workies and St Pat's.
He didn't cross the stripe against the Fishies but playing such a crucial part in a teammate's try was an even better sensation.
"That felt pretty good," Edwards said after the siren.
"We stayed in the grind for the full 80 minutes. The last 10 got a bit sloppy, but we're getting fitter and we're just going to keep going through the gears as the year goes on.
"It's great to do that, especially without our usual halves there. For the boys who aren't in the team normally, they all stepped up today.
"It's just such a good feeling. I'm lost for words right now."
Edwards said his mind was racing when he managed to pick the gap deep inside his own territory
"I was just trying to get through and get to the line, and if I didn't make it then to try and play the ball as quick as possible," he said.
"Hopefully then we could play of the back of it, and that's what we did."
