'Should be prepared to do it ourselves': call to drug test councillors

SHOULD councillors be subject to random drug and alcohol testing?
Long-time councillor Ian North says it's something that needs to be introduced.
However, it's not because he has concerns about their conduct, but rather believes they should be subject to the same expectations as council staff.
"I really think if it's something an organisation we work for does with its staff, then we really should be prepared to do it ourselves," Cr North said.
He raised the idea at the May 1, 2024 policy committee meeting of the council, requesting that a working party be held to discuss the topic further.
It's not the first time random drug testing of councillors has been proposed.
Then-councillor Alex Christian put the idea forward in 2018.
At the time, he said some unnamed council staff had raised it with him, questioning why councillors were not held to the same rules.
"We're making tremendous decisions that affect people's lives and I don't really think it is a ridiculous or shocking suggestion," Mr Christian said.
Cr North said he was in favour of the idea back then, however, it "never went any further".
He wants the idea to be put to the current councillors, five of whom were not on council in 2018, and potentially have random drug and alcohol testing added into the Code of Conduct.
He said it would ensure councillors are good representatives of the community and that they are not making decisions while their judgement is impaired.
The testing, he said, would target illicit drugs and a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 per cent or higher.
Bathurst council staff, including senior staff, have been subject to random drug and alcohol testing since 2014.
The testing is carried out quarterly.
Staff required to undergo testing are asked to provide saliva samples.
