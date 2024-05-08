'Like we'd been playing together for years': CSU notch up first win for 2024

CSU are on the board this New Holland Cup season after a 31-15 victory at home over the Parkes Boars on Saturday at University Oval.
The Mustards had come into their second game of the season on the back of a heavy defeat to the Narromine Gorillas in their opening match, but the team were able to put that game behind them with a much improved showing on their return to the Bathurst campus.
The result means CSU have already equalled their one-win 2023 season and they'll be keen to keep the wins coming.
First grade coach Jim Connors said it's a reward for a CSU pre-season full of commitment from the playing group.
"The atmosphere was great and the culture and the ability of the core group is second to none," he said.
"We're playing so well as an actual team unit, rather than a couple of individuals who have come together for a year of footy. We played like we'd been playing together for years, which is so great to see.
"We want to keep it going now, we just need to keep calm. Yes, it's great to get a win this early on in the season but there's still a long way to go.
"What we want to see is consistent effort, motivation and camaraderie from the boys to keep it all going."
Isaac Forrest scored twice for the hosts in the win.
CSU were their own worst enemies for much of the game, as penalties invited pressure on themselves, but their try line defence was as strong as it needed to be.
Assistant coach Sam Chamberlain said his side made the most of the limited opportunities that came their way.
"It was a pretty good result. We're very happy with it. We definitely improved from the week before," he said.
"Parkes fielded a pretty good side and the thing that really killed us is that we had very little of the ball. Parkes probably had 70 per cent of possession throughout the game and we conceded a lot of penalties.
"Our defensive line was really strong though and the performances from all the players was great. I thought Isaac, our fullback, was the standout on the day.
"I feel that we've really come together well as teammate and we've built up some great cohesion."
It was a tougher day out for the club's women's and second grade teams who went down 50-0 and 45-0 respectively.
CSU will travel to take on Mudgee Wombats this Saturday in a first grade top of the table clash.
CSU 31 (Isaac Forrest 2, Christopher Woodfield, Patrick Clarke, Ben Chapman tries; Oliver Hamilton 3 conversions) defeated PARKES BOARS 15 (Dyllan Phillips, Dylan Hood, Sam Ryan tries)
