Rain gets in way of an exciting start to autumn competition

Mother nature may have spoiled the party in the opening round of this year's autumn competition but that didn't stop the Eglinton players from producing some electrifying tennis in a reduced day's play.
The players managed to get two sets in each before the rain came down to dampen the day's proceedings.
The players had difficulty with the heavy balls but still managed to wow the crowd with that champagne tennis.
New kid on the block Markus Matiszik showed plenty of promise playing good consistent tennis that left his opponents in panic mode winning 6-3, 6-1.
Matiszik has been teamed up with 'Slugger' Bullock's side and is looking forward to the the new look four a side competition.
"Having played most of my tennis at the Bathurst Tennis Centre I'm looking forward to the new challenge of playing Saturdays at Eglinton," Matiszik said.
"I've heard a lot about captain 'Slugger' and just hope that I can help steer his side to grand final glory."
Garth Hindmarch - proven to be a good mud runner - played well above his ability as he carved up his opponents with his clever crafty net game.
Jason Molkentin and Matt Tree were in fine wet weather form with some powerhouse hitting from the back of the court.
Kevin Tree showed glimpses of brilliance with some cannonball forehands and big serving doing the damage.
Cielle Montgomery playing in her first competition at Eglinton showed plenty of promise and looks like to be a player that is not to be underestimated in her up and coming matches.
Leo Meares was full of running playing some good steady tennis and is the danger player to watch out for in this competition.
Well folks Mother nature wasn't too kind to us last week but no doubt kind to the farmers.
In concluding my article this week, the clubs committee and all players would like to send their deepest condolences to former vice president Barry Lindsay and his family on the passing of his mother, Nancy.
Condolences also to David Smith and the Smith family for the passing of their mother Naomi. Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this sad time.
