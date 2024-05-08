Laser tag, lunch, live entertainment and more all free this family day out

LASER tag, a jumping castle, live entertainment and more will all be available for Bathurst families to enjoy for free, this National Families Week.
All of the fun will take place from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, May 18, at the Bathurst Adventure Playground on Durham Street.
And, given how tough many families are doing it at the moment, event organiser Ann-Maree Shaw is thrilled to be able to bring the event to Bathurst families at no charge.
"We are especially pleased to offer this completely free community event in Bathurst as a way for families and the community to come together, connect and have fun during National Families Week," she said.
"We provide free food, activities, games, entertainment including a magician and balloon artist, music, laser tag, miniature donkeys, jumping castle, face painting, giveaways and lots more for the whole family."
Run by Centacare Central West and Orana [previously Centacare Bathurst], the Bathurst Family Day Out is held to celebrate the importance of families in the community, and celebrate the value they bring to the fabric of the whole community.
While in previous years the event has been held at Peace Park, due to the works being done in the area it has been moved to the Adventure Playground.
But, Ms Shaw is still expecting a terrific turnout at the popular playground, especially with some great live entertainment on offer.
"Those attending will be entertained by local performers from the Carillion Junior Theatrical Society, Allegri Singers and Mitchell Conservatorium just to name a few," she said.
"And also have fun playing games or laser tag."
For more information, people can visit the Centacare Bathurst website or visit their Facebook page.
