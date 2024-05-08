Bathurst farewells a valued member of city's bowls community

Game No. 3: Our great Bowling Club's longest playing member at present, Robert Lindsay, who is in his 43rd year of playing Lawn Bowls at the City and Annette McPherson were leading 7 shots to 5 shots after the 6th end against Skip. Garry Hotham and Jack Smith, who is our Senior Bowler, scored One shot on the 12th end to level the scores at 10 shots all with Robert and Annette, who were leading 14 shots to 11 shots after the 17th end over Garry and Jack, then by scoring 8 shots to 2 shots Garry and Jack won an interesting game by 19 shots to 16 over Robert and Annette, after the 21st end.