Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Meet your firies, see the trucks, and take a station tour | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
May 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole speaking with a group of firefighters. Picture supplied
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole speaking with a group of firefighters. Picture supplied

Meet your local firefighters, see their specialised equipment and fire trucks this weekend with the annual Fire and Rescue NSW Open Day on Saturday 11 May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.