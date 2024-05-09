It's time to secure your place on the mountain for the next Great Race

IF you want to be close to the action of the Bathurst 1000, there is no better way to do it than camp at the circuit.
Supercars has opened up camp site sales for the 2024 Bathurst 1000, which will take place at Mount Panorama-Wahluu from October 10 to 13.
There will be over 7000 camp sites available, and all of them are expected to be snapped up well in advance of the event.
In fact, thousands of sites have already been claimed during the renewal process that took place in April, 2024.
"It's never too early to get excited for Bathurst, and we are very excited to open our remaining campsites for sale for the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000," Supercars chief executive officer Shane Howard said.
"The campgrounds at Mount Panorama are a truly unique atmosphere and are a big part of what makes the Bathurst 1000 so special.
"We want to encourage fans to act fast to reserve a site. Last year our remaining campsites sold out in just 90 minutes, and with thousands of fans having already renewed their site for 2024, we expect our remaining campsites to sell out quickly yet again."
Camp sites are being sold via the Supercars website, with prices starting at $320.
The booking website will state which campgrounds are still available.
As of 10am on May 9, Max Cameron C and The Chase B campgrounds were sold out, but five other campgrounds in the vicinity of the mountain still had sites available.
