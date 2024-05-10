Book your place: winter festival ice skating tickets are on sale now

TICKETS for a popular Bathurst Winter Festival attraction are now on sale, two months out from the event.
The ice rink has become the signature attraction of the festival since its inception in 2015, with people always eager to cut laps on the ice.
That is particularly the case on the major nights of the festival, including opening night and Brew and Bite.
With it being in such high demand, people are encouraged to book their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.
Sessions run every hour between 9am and 9pm, with the last session starting at 8pm.
Tickets are available via the Bathurst Winter Festival website, with discounts applied for any tickets purchased before 11am on May 22, 2024.
During early bird sales, prices range between $8 and $15 per person.
The range will increase to between $10 and $20 during the pre-sale phase.
The Bathurst Winter Festival gets under way on July 6, 2024.
If ice skating is not your thing, there are other amusement-style attractions in the festival's winter playground.
The giant ferris wheel and the two-storey carousel will also be on offer in Russell Street across the two weeks of the festival.
Illuminations will light up key Bathurst buildings each night from sundown to 10pm.
There are also themed events taking place on the weekends and some weekdays, including:
