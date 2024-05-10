Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Book your place: winter festival ice skating tickets are on sale now

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 10 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TICKETS for a popular Bathurst Winter Festival attraction are now on sale, two months out from the event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.