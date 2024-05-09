Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Small truck up in flames: Investigations into West Bathurst incident underway

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
May 9 2024 - 2:39pm
RESIDENTS of a West Bathurst street awoke to a fiery blaze this morning, when a small truck, which police allege was stolen, went up in flames on Hill Street.

