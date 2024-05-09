Small truck up in flames: Investigations into West Bathurst incident underway

RESIDENTS of a West Bathurst street awoke to a fiery blaze this morning, when a small truck, which police allege was stolen, went up in flames on Hill Street.
A spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed that at 5.27am on the morning of Thursday, May 9, a triple zero call was received regarding the fire of a small truck in the area.
Two fire crews arrived at the scene within ten minutes of the triple zero call, where an estimated eight firefighters were successfully able to extinguish the blaze.
By 6.04am, the fire was completely doused. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blaze, however, the truck was completely destroyed by fire.
The scene was also attended by officers attached to the Chifley Police District, who alleged that the truck was stolen.
As a result, the fire is being treated as suspicious.
Police have commenced an investigation into the incident, and have urged anybody with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have also urged anybody with any video of the fire, whether in the form of dash cam footage or door bell camera footage to also contact Crime Stoppers to assist the investigation.
