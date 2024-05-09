Fallon signs on for another season at Souths, eyes off CIS representative spot

DAYNE Fallon came into the past season of the SG Ball Cup with South Sydney hoping to achieve a breakthrough appearance in the side, but after coming up short he's determined to play a bigger role the next time around.
The Bathurst talent will be motivated to get back out next year and take his game to a new level after he committed to another season with the club in 2025.
Fallon was excited to link up with the Rabbitohs' SG Ball side at the end of 2022 as a bottom age player and soon made several trial game appearances when the new year rolled around.
Though he didn't step onto the field during the regular season Fallon said he got a lot out of the experience.
"I only ended up playing the trial games so hopefully I can get a couple more games in next year," he said.
"I was in the squad the whole season and trained every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I was keeping busy all week, and I still got heaps out of it.
"I got a lot of development from it. It's helped me become a better player. Next year I want to get everything out of it that I got from this year - and more.
"Hopefully can get myself ready for Jersey Flegg over the next few years and keep moving up higher and higher."
Fallon made the move from Bathurst High to Sydney's GOAL College several years ago to pursue his NRL dream.
He said that South Sydney have been amazing in helping him try to realise that goal.
"It's been perfect. Souths have been so good," Fallon said.
"They've been really supportive of me living by myself in Sydney. I moved from Bathurst to Sydney for Harold Matthews and I been here ever since.
Fallon's short term goal now turns towards making the Combined Independent Schools rugby league team for 2024.
He recently gained selection into the top 39-man extended squad which will soon be cut down to a final side.
Fallon came within a whisker of making the team last year but was one of the last cuts in the process of putting together a side.
Now, as a year 12 student, Fallon wants to make his last attempt at CIS count.
"That last camp should be a good couple of days. Last year I was a year young and was the last person to be cut," he said.
"I couldn't wait for this time around. I've been training hard to try and make it."
The final selection camp will take place across May 25 to 27 at the Sydney Academy of Sport and Recreation.
There the squad will be cut down to a final team of 20 to take part in the national championships.
The Boys and Girls' Under 18s Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League National Championships will take place in Coffs Harbour from July 6 to 12.
