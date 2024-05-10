Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

The wet weekend trend continues, grab the gumboots this Saturday

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
May 10 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE WET weekend trend is continuing in Bathurst, with more rain forecast for the coming days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.