The wet weekend trend continues, grab the gumboots this Saturday

THE WET weekend trend is continuing in Bathurst, with more rain forecast for the coming days.
According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the showers will begin on Friday, May 10, but the projected precipitation isn't set to be much, with 0-5 millimetres of rain expected.
With temperatures falling overnight to between seven and 11 degrees, the most rain the city is predicted to see will fall on Saturday.
For those hoping to enjoy a nice sunny Saturday, you may need to change your plans, as May 11 is forecast to be cloudy, windy and rainy.
With a 90 percent chance of rain and the gauge expected to have 10-35mm in it, Saturday is looking like a good day to cosy up on the couch with a cuppa and a good book.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 13-17 degrees, and easterly winds of up to 20 kilometres an hour are forecast.
The rain is predicted to ease up on Sunday, with the forecast a little more pleasant.
With a medium chance of only 0-1mm of rain, winds easing and the temperature increasing slightly to a potential high of 20 degrees, the prospect of an afternoon walk or getting the kids outdoors is more promising for Sunday.
