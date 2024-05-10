'He was just magic on the field': Tributes flow for legendary St Pat's title winner

HE might have been a diminutive figure on the field but there was no-one in the St Pat's ranks with a bigger heart than Ray Noonan.
The member of the Saints' Team of the Century, better known by 'Shorty' to those who knew him, recently died at the age of 77.
The halfback helped take St Pat's to a memorable victory in the 1968 Group 10 first grade grand final over a powerhouse Oberon Tigers side that won every other title between 1961 and '71.
Noonan suffered a heart attack on May 4 while representing Bathurst City Bowling Club in their pennants game away to the Orange Country Club and sadly passed away shortly after.
Noonan is remembered as a charismatic clubmate during his rugby league days and a crafty half who was often worth the price of admission alone.
A player who got to know 'Shorty' more than most was the man who spent several years playing right next to him at five-eighth, Steve Butler.
The pair formed the halves combination for the Saints during the 1971 and 1972 Group 10 seasons.
Butler remembers Noonan's spontaneity as his greatest asset when the ball was in his hands.
"He was a very great footballer. He was unpredictable on the field and you never really knew what he was going to do on the field. Sometimes I'm not sure he knew what he was going to do himself," he said.
"I played five-eighth outside him and I certainly never knew what he might do, but off the field he was reliable and a great friend. He'd always stick by you.
"He was just magic on the field. He'd always make a break or two. If you picked a line and took it then he'd come back to you. That's what you had to do with him. He was an incredible attacking footballer.
"Everyone knew 'Shorty' was a little dodger and weaver. He'd love to put one over the top of you and regather it. While he was only a little player he was very tough."
Butler was just a member of the Bathurst Charlestons under 16s team when Noonan took the Saints to their maiden first grade premiership, and even then he looked up to the halfback's style of play for inspiration.
'Shorty' won the '68 crown under the team captained by fellow club legend and hooker Jack Arrow.
When Butler came across to play alongside Noonan he cherished every minute of it.
While Noonan may have been an unpredictable player on the field Butler said he was always predictably charismatic off it.
"He did like to party and he was always the life of the party," he said.
"Railway, Charlestons and Pat's used to have a combined gathering on Sunday night where everyone would try and outdo each other on the mic, and 'Shorty' was the best of them.
"He was a showman on and off the field. He was a character. I'll never forget him. He was a huge part of my life.
"If there was every a woolshed dance going on somewhere he'd say 'We've got to go, and you're driving' and away we'd go."
Noonan went across town to Charlestons in 1973 to coach, bringing Butler along for the season.
It unfortunately turned out to be a poorly timed moved for them as St Pat's would go on to pick up the club's second premiership.
"I always said to him 'I'll never forgive you for that', you made me miss a grand final. That's assuming I was good enough to make that side though," Butler joked.
"We finished fifth that year, just one point outside of the final four. We were one of the few sides that threatened Pat's that year. We actually had them down 24-0 in the first game against them and they got up to beat us by a point.
"We made some great friends while we were over there. 'Shorty' certainly had no problems making friends. Everybody loved him. I don't know anyone who would say a bad word about him."
Relatives and friends of Noonan are invited to his funeral, which will be held at the Assumption Church on Wednesday May 15 at 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.