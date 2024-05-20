Farmer's concerns after lambs slaughtered close to Eglinton homes

AN EGLINTON farmer is calling for dog owners to ensure their animals are secured, after a number of his lambs were killed earlier this month.
Adrian Allbut leases farmland along Eleven Mile Drive, on the outskirts of Eglinton, and was disheartened to have eight lambs in one week killed.
This is the first time Mr Allbut has had any issues with dog attacks, but after losing stock equating to around $2000 in one week, he wants people to know what's going on.
"I feel that they are town dogs or pig dogs, because every one we find has missing ears," he said.
"So [to the dogs] it's a game.
"When you find them they're all ripped open.
"The first thing I noticed was their ears were gone and then starting on the front shoulder. Then one night they consumed nearly a full lamb."
While Mr Allbut acknowledges there are foxes in the area, he said he has never seen a fox take down and kill a sheep.
And given some of the carcasses have been dragged through the fence, he said whatever is attacking the stock needs to be a decent size, to be able to drag a 30 kilogram lamb through the fence.
He is also doubtful that the attacks are from a wild dog, given the close proximity to town.
This is why he's asking the community to ensure their dogs are secured.
Mr Allbut said he is also concerned for the welfare of people and kids walking around the area.
"Once a dog has a taste of blood they'll keep attacking," he said.
"And it could be the start of something worse, there's a walking path right there and if there's a little kid walking along, I'd hate to think what could happen."
Mr Allbut has now installed cameras across the property and said he will be involving the police if it happens again.
