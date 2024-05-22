Man stripped of licence after he was caught driving while banned

A "FOOLISH" man has been taken off the road for more time after he got behind the wheel days before his ban was to be lifted.
Peter Douglas Dennis, 46, of Raines Place, Orange pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 to driving while disqualified.
Dennis was behind the wheel of a red Holden Commodore heading along Brilliant Street in Bathurst about 12.30pm on March 11, 2024 when he was stopped by police for testing, court papers say.
Dennis was asked for his licence when he said he was "about to get it back".
Checks in the RMS database showed his licence had been disqualified until April 16, 2024 for a previous driving charge.
"I'm just having some bad luck, I had to come over and visit someone," Dennis said.
MAGISTRATE Carl Milovanovich described Dennis' actions as "foolish", noting he only had a short amount of time left to serve on his driving ban.
Dennis was placed on a conditional release order, without conviction, for 12 months.
His licence was also revoked for another six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.