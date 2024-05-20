Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Successful switch-up: Hanrahan making most of his quick step up to first grade

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 20 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE was putting away goals in Central West Premier League Hockey last year and now Riley Hanrahan is scoring tries for the Bathurst Bulldogs Blowes Cup side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.