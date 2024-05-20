Successful switch-up: Hanrahan making most of his quick step up to first grade

HE was putting away goals in Central West Premier League Hockey last year and now Riley Hanrahan is scoring tries for the Bathurst Bulldogs Blowes Cup side.
Hanrahan picked up his first try of the season in the Bulldogs top grade outfit during Saturday's mammoth 69-5 win at home over the Cowra Eagles.
The winger came back to rugby union this year after taking the St Pat's men's hockey side to a premier league crown, hungry to prove his worth in a sport he hadn't played for some time.
He didn't have to wait long at all to break through into the top level.
Hanrahan got the call up to first grade back in round two when Josh Weekes received a four-game suspension during the opening day victory over the Orange Emus.
While disappointed to see one of his mates forced to sit out Hanrahan was more than ready to seize the opportunity.
"I'm good friends with him so it was nice to get that one on him," he joked.
The former Bulldogs colts player had an ultimate goal of working his way up from second grade, no matter how long it to reach it.
He made a positive return to the game by picking up a try in the opening round second grade loss to the Emus.
He was taken aback by the jump up in grade the following week but it's driven him to keep improving his game.
"I wanted to try and get back into first grade at some point but probably got there a bit quicker than I expected," Hanrahan said.
"I did play in the forwards a little bit this year for some relief. With the way Dean [Oxley] coaches you can end up pretty free flowing in the back row, and play as a bit of a back.
"I wouldn't say I'm the most comfortable forward but I'm always happy to do anything when I'm playing first grade. That's a big difference on the field when you take that step. The higher up you go the more important it is to do your role."
Hanrahan had already made the decision towards the end of last year's hockey season that he'd be making the jump across to union for 2024.
It's the competitive nature of the Blowes Cup that Hanrahan says was the biggest lure.
"The club's very professionally run across the five grades there," he said.
"That was a big motivator to come over. I loved my hockey - a great crew and a great environment - but it's a strong competition in the Blowes Cup and rugby in general.
"With the rugby you've got to show up to training every week and play well otherwise you're back down. That means there's repercussions for not performing."
Hanrahan and the Bulldogs get the biggest competitive test of all when they travel across to Endeavour Oval for their next meeting with the Orange Emus this Saturday.
