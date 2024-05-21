GALLERY: CSU puts up a fight in entertaining Old Mitchell Day clash with Rhinos

THEY may not have got the result they wanted on one of the biggest days of the club calendar but CSU could hold their heads high with the way they went about things on Old Mitchell Day.
CSU went down 29-17 in their New Holland Cup clash with the Dubbo Rhinos at University Oval, coming up just short of their second win for the season.
The pressure was on the uni squad to lift, with plenty of former players in attendance, and they did just that.
It wasn't enough to get the team home though it did give a confidence boost to the team, who will feel that another win could just be around the corner.
The team had returned home following a brutal 64-0 loss away to the Mudgee Wombats, determined to put that result behind them.
CSU coach Jim Connors said it was an improved showing from the team on a big day for the club.
"The game could have gone either way. There were a few lucky chances that Dubbo capitalised on and unfortunately we weren't able to do the same," he said.
"There were a couple that went begging for us but it was still a hotly contested game. Dubbo had an impressive outfit.
"Everyone enjoyed the game and the festivities afterwards. There were a few still recovering on Monday.
"We did the jersey auctions afterwards as well, with lots of money being raised by members past and present."
There's been very little separating CSU and Rhinos over the past few seasons.
CSU's sole win of the 2023 season came in this corresponding fixture with the Dubbo club.
Connors said that being unable to repeat that effort has his team already determined to get the job done when they travel for the next meeting.
"There was only two points in it for the majority of the game and then Dubbo took a couple of chances that came their way, with a few runaway tries," he said.
"I couldn't be any prouder of the boys and the way they played.
"That was our first hit out against the Rhinos. They're a club that we've built a good relationship with over the years. Hopefully we'll be able to hand it back to them over in Dubbo."
