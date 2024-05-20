Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Next generation on fire: Treble of Western NSW FC teams inside top three

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 21 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AT the midpoint of the Football NSW Association Youth League season there's several Western NSW FC teams who have already put forward their case as serious contenders in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Next generation on fire: Treble of Western NSW FC teams inside top three
Western under 15s striker Raphael Ortiz (centre) lines up a shot against Nepean. Picture by Phil Blatch
The association's juniors are fighting for top spot.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.