Next generation on fire: Treble of Western NSW FC teams inside top three

AT the midpoint of the Football NSW Association Youth League season there's several Western NSW FC teams who have already put forward their case as serious contenders in 2024.
Western's under 15s, 16s and 18s teams are all sitting inside the top three of their respective competitions while the younger 13s and 14s squads have also enjoyed their share of recent success.
The under 15s are leading the way for the association with their haul of 29 points, putting them just one point off league leaders Manly Warringah FC.
The 2023 under 14s minor premier side are looking strong as ever in the new season and are currently on a nine match unbeaten run after their victories over the weekend against Nepean FC (2-0) and Sutherland Shire FC (1-0) at Bathurst's Proctor Park.
Western's 16s sit second in their premiership race while the 18s are also enjoying a strong season, currently in third.
Under 15s coach Chris Lewis said it's a brilliant campaign from his boys to date.
"It's a really great group of boys who have been developing well. For the core of the team it'll be their third team together. We've brought more players in from local level over last year and this year," he said.
"They took the minor premiership last year, and it's a big motivator to want to do that again. They're well and truly in the hunt. We're only a point off first now and looking really consistent."
What makes the recent wins all the sweeter for Lewis, and all the coaching staff at Western, is that they've always stuck close to their philosophy of development above success.
Lewis said it's clear to see how that ideology has benefited everyone at the club.
"The club as a whole has a really good philosophy about individual development coming before winning matches," he said.
"The byproduct of that good individual development is winning matches and premierships.
"That's why I love this club so much. We don't break from the national curriculum to win games. We play our 4-3-3 system and you run the build out no matter what.
"That doesn't change to try and win matches, and that's something you see from the Sydney sides to try and win matches ... and they have a goal to just beat us and not develop, so for us to still win those games by following the national curriculum is a real credit to them."
Another Western side looking the goods this season is the under 16s team, who are looking to add another title to their name after winning the 2023 15s competition.
The 16s piled on their goals in their two wins against Nepean (3-1) and Sutherland (5-2) over the weekend.
Coach Scott Mutton said it's been great to see his high performing side refusing to take a step backwards in the new year.
"I thought they had to work really hard against Nepean. We played them in the semi-finals last year so it's been a good battle with them for a few years now," he said.
"We totally dominated the game on Sunday. It was disappointing to concede two goals but the boys are playing really well at the moment.
"We've had six new players come into the side as well so it's taken a while to get them up to the level but they're going really well."
The Western 13s and 14s have also had their reasons to be proud over the course of the season so far.
Western's under 13s team picked up an important 3-1 win over Sutherland on Sunday to sit fifth on the ladder and get themselves within seven points of Blacktown Districts, who they play next round.
The under 14s found themselves without a point through the first nine rounds of the competition but have since gone on a three game winning streak to lift themselves off the bottom of the ladder.
Their run included a 3-0 win over an in-form Manly Warringah side.
"The club's going so well at the moment. The under 14s have won their last three games, and they're like a brand new team who all played local football last season," Mutton said.
"They've just taken a while to get up to the level, and Nikko [Muldoon] has done a really good job with them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.