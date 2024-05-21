Hutchins takes top prize in Blair Athol Cup ahead of Bathurst's Johnston

The Bathurst Women's Golf Amateur Open Tournament was recently held, with Hunter Valley player Tania Hutchins taking the top prize.
The division one trophy, the Blair Athol Cup, has been contested every year since 1925 except for the period of World War Two from 1942-1944 and in 2020 because of COVID-19.
It's a very prestigious trophy to win and highly sort after.
Hutchins, from the Hunter Valley Country Club, has a Golf Australia handicap of 3.6 and played off five for the Bathurst Tournament.
This is the first time that Tania has visited Bathurst to play golf and we hope that it will be a regular spot on her calendar for the future.
The Runner up for this trophy was Lousea Johnston from Bathurst.
Johnston had a very good Tuesday round with a score of 77 scratch.
The division two 36 hole scratch winner was Insook Jun from Bathurst and the runner-up was fellow Bathurst player Sandra Anderson.
Division three's 36 hole scratch event also featured a Bathurst top two, with Rose Edwards taking the win runner-up prize going to Hannah Bennett from Bathurst.
The Foursomes results from Wednesday were:
Our thanks go to our major sponsors, Professionals Real Estate and to our minor sponsors at MacIntosh MacPhillamy Legal Services for their continued support of our tournament.
