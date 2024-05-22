With Bathurst as her muse, Sarah Lugton paints a trip down memory lane

WHEN Sarah Lugton attended her 20 year school reunion, little did she know it would be the inspiration she needed to create an entire artistic exhibition.
And now, her creative talents will make up a solo art show to be on display at the T.Arts Gallery.
This gallery, the Tablelands Artists Co-operative Gallery Ltd (T.Arts) is an artist run, community co-operative located in Bathurst NSW.
It showcases high quality art and artisan gifts by artists living in the Central Tablelands region of New South Wales.
And from Saturday, May 25, until Saturday, June 15, this art will be the a world of memories and nostalgia, crafted by Ms Lugton.
The theme reflects growing up in Bathurst, through a series of emotive, abstract paintings.
The collection captures the feelings of her childhood memories around town.
Diving to the dipper at the local pool, finding coins to spend at the local corner shop and playing through the begonias in Machattie Park were just some of the inspirations behind the exhibition.
The artworks evoke a sense of longing, joy and belonging for Ms Lugton, and she is hoping the same emotions will be captured for her audiences.
Ms Lugton said she would encourage everybody to make a trip to the gallery to witness the transformative power of her art and the profound connection between place, memory, and creativity.
