Dwyer sends out a warning to rivals in Eglinton autumn competition

Captain Brian Dwyer believes his side of Matt Tree, Allyson Schumacher, and Cielle Montgomery can go all the way and win this year's autumn competition after his troops were too strong in the latest round.
The team dominated proceedings in belting Leo Meares side of Percy Ravenau, Jason Molkentin Judy Smith and Graeme Stapleton seven sets to three.
The star player in this match was no doubt Tree as he was the only player of all the eight to take to the court to win all of his four sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6.
It was an impressive display of tennis from the young gun with Tree going to be a big danger player come finals time.
Substitute Andrew Tree had big shoes to fill with the 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher out due to the flu but didn't disappoint the crowd as he carved up his opponents, playing some really smart tennis and winning three sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6.
It must run in the family as both players are playing some captivating tennis.
Captain Dwyer showed glimpses of brilliance winning two sets 6-3, 7-6, which delighted the crowd.
The second match was a close one with Kurt Booth's side of Rod Schumacher, Sarah Tree and Toko Tari defeating 'Slugger' Bullock's side of Harry Dang, Dan Mcleay and Markus Matiszic six sets to four.
The star player in this match was Sarah Tree, as she too was the only player of all the eight players on the court to win all four sets 7-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.
Tree is in hot form, with her big hitting doing the damage to bring down her opponents.
Booth was over the moon after his teams win.
"It's always a sweet victory when you beat Slugger Bullocks side," he said.
Losing captain 'Slugger' Bullock was gracious in defeat.
"You win some you lose some. Sprinters don't win Melbourne Cups, stayers do, and that's why my side are stayers. We're going to be storming home at the finish," he said.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
