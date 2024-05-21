Western Advocate
WATCH: Willott's birthday goal proves difference in a tough contest on home turf

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 21 2024 - 6:30pm
GIANN Willott celebrated her 18th birthday in style on Tuesday by scoring the winning goal in MacKillop College Bathurst's second game of the NSW Combined Catholic College (CCC) Girls Hockey Championships on home turf.

