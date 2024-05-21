Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Problematic' driver fails drug test in city's CBD

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 22 2024 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who tested positive for cannabis behind the wheel has been disqualified for six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.