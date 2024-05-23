Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

On The Tee | Johnson and Davis' battle goes down to the wire

By Bathurst Golf Club
May 24 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday's B grade competition was neck and neck as James Johnson and Alby Davis had a battle royale after both players finished on 42 points, in the end Johnson was the winner on a countback.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.