On The Tee | Johnson and Davis' battle goes down to the wire

Saturday's B grade competition was neck and neck as James Johnson and Alby Davis had a battle royale after both players finished on 42 points, in the end Johnson was the winner on a countback.
Rob Shannon was three shots away in third as the scratch went to John 'Panther' Rogers with 23 points.
Dean O'Brien headed the A grade contingent courtesy of a solid 39 points to hold off Mal 'Skinny' Robins and John 'pathways' Fagan by a shot while young gun Rory Elphick signed for the scratch on 30 points.
The consistent Kerry Davis was able to better Cindy Perfect on a countback after both players recorded 34 points, while 32 points ensured Val Stuart the third -place spoils.
Davis was well supported by Kevin Callaughan in compiling 49 points to win the 2BBB in comfortable fashion over Robins and Michael White (46), The 'ol' connection of Darrell Bourke and David Luck (31) took home the scratch.
Cameron Jackson has returned home from his US college to make his stopover a winning one as attested by his 40 points to beat Mick Locke by a point in the battle for A grade.
Al Lamberton (37) grabbed a voucher as did Darrell Bourke's 32 points to win the scratch.
Paul Rosconi and Brett Seymour were inseparable after 18 holes after both returned 41 points, in the end Rosconi was awarded the B grade top prize on a countback. Geoff Burton was a couple way on third as Connor Nixon stepped up with 22 points to win the scratch.
Janet Coles has continued on with her good form of late to headline the women's section with 34 points, a solitary stroke clear of Jenny Murray and Colleen Davis.
There was no shortage of wisdom in the group as Doug Collins and Bill Dicke joined forces to win the 2BBB with 45 points on a countback over Garry Pomeroy and Paul Rosconi.
Jackson and Tim McKinnon walked away with the scratch on 43 points.
Lewy Church was able to get the best out of his considerable game on Sunday via a fine 40 points, Bryn White (39) and Hannah Bennett (37) filled the minor placings.
Don't forget Presentation night on Saturday 15th of June.
