A few more good women is what this council needs | Letter

I WOULD like to applaud the many young women who are considering putting their hands up as candidates for election to council in September this year.
They are the future of Bathurst.
They work in or run local businesses, they have families, they have the interests of Bathurst at heart.
They deserve our support.
They know that it will not be an easy task to contribute their time to council at the same time as they continue their careers and look after their families, but they are prepared to have a go.
Let us all give them support and appreciate the sacrifices they will make in having less quality time with their families and time away from earning their incomes.
We, the sometimes silent majority, who look on in despair as we see people criticise their efforts and find reason to question their motives, must speak up and give them support.
They do not deserve criticism for any suggested actions or activities which they feel will assist in making the future of Bathurst positive and economically viable for the present and future residents of Bathurst.
This is the time to support and assist any young person who is prepared to give their time and energy as a councillor for our city.
We can give them advice based on our years of experience, but we can give it in a positive way and make them feel valued and listened to.
Negative comments made by negative people should not be tolerated, especially when they carry a threat of repercussions.
Bullying behaviour towards young people who are prepared to make a contribution to the future of Bathurst is abhorrent, especially when social media is used by many people as a vehicle for such activities.
Those who take part in such behaviour should reconsider their attitudes.
In the current council, the recent contributions to debate by a young woman councillor are to be applauded.
We acknowledge that she has required time to get to know the workings of council as anyone would, but it will be a loss that she will not continue on council.
We need more young voices on council to replace her.
We need to support young people who are willing to stand for election to council.
We need them to participate in local government and other organisations for the benefit of Bathurst and its future wellbeing and success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.