THREE friends with a shared passion have joined forces to embark on a new venture. After working for some well-known barbers in town, Campbell Morgan, Brodie Denmead and Mitch Hadley have decided to go out on their own and open their own business. Authentic Cutz opened its doors last Thursday and the boys couldn't be happier with how their first day of business went. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst's Talisa Smith nominated for 2022 7News Young Achiever Award "It's been really busy; the shop was full," Mr Denmead said. "I had to write people's names on the board and numbers and call them when we had room." After learning the ropes, the boys made the decision to start their own barber shop, one that represented their personalities and tastes. When the premises at 148 Russell Street became available, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to start living their dream. So they joined forces and started a partnership. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst band Ricky's Breath to release sophomore EP on February 11 "[We] wanted to go out on our own and do our own thing, put a shop together that was more our style," Mr Morgan said. "[It] just came up and we thought let's jump on it, it's a good opportunity for us to get out on our own. "We are excited for it ... We're excited to be around." After securing the building and having some renovations done, it was time to dive into their venture. Authentic Cutz features two cutting stations and a waiting area for customers. The boys have added their touch to the premises with a lounge and video games connected to a television to entertain people while they wait. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Former Bathurst resident Cameron Drew wins editing award at Flickerfest At this stage, the boys are just accepting walk-ins and, if they're busy, they add names to a waiting list. Mr Denmead said they may look at changing to pre-booked appointments, but for now the barber will be walk-ins only. "If it's busy, we'll put your name and number down and if you have stuff to do, we'll call you back," he said. "It should be good just because it's so close to the shopping centre. "So if people do have stuff to do, they can duck off, do what they have to do and come back and get a hair cut." Though it's still only early days, Authentic Cutz has received a warm welcome from locals. The boys may look at expanding in the future if business continues to go well, but for now they're just "happy to be here" and excited to see where this venture takes them.

