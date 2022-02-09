sport, local-sport,

THE opening round of the Panorama Motorcycle Club's Beard Brothers Series on Sunday was a roaring success as a large number of riders took to the track across a range of divisions at the Mount Panorama circuit. More than 150 riders came along for the club's first major event of the year, making for a big day of action at the famous Bathurst circuit alongside the Bathurst Light Car Club's hillclimb event. Joel Cigliano was the star of the show in the senior events as he came away with both the Pro and MX1 titles. Kody Wheeler and Drew Cigliano filled out the Pro podium while Drew Cigliano and Jack Arrow took the MX1 minor placings. Other senior round victories went the way of Jordan Emerson (MX2), Josh Cornish (Clubman), Wheeler (MXV 30+) and Ashley Habkouk (MXW). Junior victories went to Rayne Alefosio, Thomas O'Dwyer, Cooper Sproul, Jonathan McGregor, Jack Travis Kearney and Kye Sproule. "It was a really good event. We have a new committee this year and we've changed up classes a bit from what we've had the last few years and that seemed to work really well," club publicity officer Wade Carter said. "We had around 150 entries across all disciplines and we ended up with a few people riding across a couple of those classes. The weather held off for us, we had a massive day with our canteen and with the Bathurst Light Car Club having their event on the Mount there was a really great atmosphere. "There were so many people. There was a great aerial shot taken that showed hundreds of cars parked up there top in and around the motorcross facility. "It's great to tick the event off nice and early. It's a little earlier than when we'd normally host it because with Supercars moving their dates around a lot towards the end of the year we thought we'd try and get in early," he said. "Last year we started around March and April, so we thought while the sun was shining we'd get things started in February. We're probably one of the earliest to start our season but we'll still have six rounds spread through the year so it should be a great competition."

