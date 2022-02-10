Neighbours object to function centre plan for site in Perthville

news, local-news,

A PROPOSED function and accommodation centre for Perthville is facing opposition from neighbours, who are concerned about the potential impact on the area. The $2.27 million plans were lodged with Bathurst Regional Council in 2021 and propose that two sheds on the property at 25 Hollis Lane be converted and joined to form a single building that would become a function centre catering for up to 300 patrons. There are also plans to install 32 tourist units on the property as well as a "primitive campground" of 20 sites, and parking for 100 cars. READ MORE: Plans for a function centre, units and primitive camping at Perthville While the Statement of Environmental Effects says the development would inject funds into the Bathurst economy and create jobs, not everyone is convinced the plans are suitable. O'Regans Road residents Scott James and Fiona McWilliam have provided council with a nine-page submission detailing their objections to the proposal. There are five reasons why they don't support the DA. In their view, it is not in keeping with the objectives of the RU1 Primary Production zone, it would remove the "rural amenity and quiet lifestyle" for residents, and impact on the mental health and wellbeing of nearby residents. They also say the visual impact of the accommodation development would greatly affect surrounding residents, their privacy and the rural amenity of the area, and that residents and the environment would be impacted by noise, traffic movements, refuse disposal, dust and sewage production. "When taken in isolation, elements of the development may appear reasonable but when taken together, the scale of this development is in no way in keeping with the quiet rural location, the objectives of the RU1 Primary Production zone objective and will have negative impacts on the rural and residential amenity of the area," the submission reads. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr James and Ms McWilliam were not satisfied with the figures in the geotechnical report when it comes to effluent disposal, and also questioned noise impacts. "The noise receiver site modelling does not include our residence - which as closer than some of the other sites modelled," they said. "The noise report says an increase of 5dB will [be] acceptable. An increase of 3dB equals a doubling of acoustic energy. More than doubling of noise is not acceptable." They also referenced a concert the proponent held at the in April, 2021. "Under strong westerly wind music, voices and cars were clearly audible at our house sited to the west of the concert. Other residents also heard this concert," they said. Other residents have also made submissions on the plans, with council informing Mr James and Ms McWilliam that nine were received. It is likely the DA will be referred to a council meeting for determination.

