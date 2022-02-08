New Hereford Street fields unlikely to be used until 2023

news, local-news,

The new fields at Hereford Street are unlikely to get their first taste of action until early 2023. Works to construct two new rectangular sport fields between the existing Ann Ashwood Park and the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex are well underway and while Bathurst Regional Council's estimated practical completion date for the grounds is in May this year, they won't be ready for use until next year. While a lot of work has been completed already, there's still plenty that needs to be done, including the installation of electrical and communication mains, fencing and handrails, goal posts, turf sand slit drainage, field player seating and concrete footpaths. IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Bathurst Regional Council's director of engineering services Darren Sturgiss said the amenities block, roundabout and carpack still needs to built as well. "The construction certificate for the amenities block needs to be issued, and the building and sewer servicing is to be constructed," he said. "The relocation scope of works and pricing for telecommunications infrastructure impacted by the roundabout and carpark project is to be finalised for inclusion in tender documents. "Watermain realignment by council crews is being scheduled, and tenders will be called shortly for the full scope of civil works." It's expected that the amenities block will be finished by the end of June this year, however, the roundabout and the 800-space car park is 11 months away from the award of tender. Both St Pat's rugby league club and Bathurst Bulldogs rugby union club have home grounds at the complex, with two fields at each the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex and Ann Ashwood Park respectively. The $6.2 million project to continue the expansion of the Hereford Street sporting complex will see the two new fields built between both clubs' home grounds. Of the $6.2 million cost for the project, $2.6 million comes from a NSW Government Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund grant, with the additional $3.6 million funded by Bathurst Regional Council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/542ac029-d704-4909-8f53-6eab1434cd6a.JPG/r25_264_3711_2347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg