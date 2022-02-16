Calls to revive Bathurst's Young Citizen of the Year award

community,

WHO is the Jack Aubin Young Citizen of the Year? Well, in short, there isn't one. The Young Citizen of the Year award would traditionally be formally acknowledged at Bathurst's Australia Day celebrations, but it was notably absent from the program this year. READ ALSO: Geoff and Judy Windsor presented with Jo Ross Memorial Award According to councillor Warren Aubin, whose father the award was named after, it simply fell to the wayside after new organisers took over. "When he passed away, my mother actually took it on her shoulders to take all nominations and get that happening, but now she is in a retirement home and ... she just couldn't keep up the diligence on the whole topic," he said. He said it was left for a local Rotary club to handle, but they haven't continued the award as the Aubins had hoped. He and other councillors are now calling for the award to be revived. "It would be really good to see that get up and running again, because it was something that the youth would strive to achieve and get that award, so let's hope it does keep going," Cr Aubin said. Cr Ian North said it was "a great shame" that there wasn't a young citizen of the year and encouraged council to get involved to ensure there is an award recognising the youth of Bathurst. "I thought it was a great shame that a junior citizen of the year no longer is. I think we as council need to recognise they are our future leaders," he said. Previously, a young person would be named the Young Citizen of the Month. One of the 12 monthly winners would be selected as the Young Citizen of the Year. The last person to receive the award was Natalia Burgess, who was given the honour in 2020. She, along with Citizen of the Year Bob Cassidy, held the title for an additional 12 months in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of receiving the award, Ms Burgess was a Year 12 student at Scots All Saints College, a member and the deputy mayor of the Bathurst Youth Council, and very active in the Bathurst Arts Council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

