It's a popular destination among many locals and visitors who wander into Machattie Park around late summer and autumn, and this week has seen Bathurst's beloved Begonia House reopen to the public. Open each year between mid-February and late April/early May, the house showcases around 70 varieties of large, upright begonia hybrids and around 10 varieties of pendulous begonias. The neighbouring Fernery has also reopened to the public, having also been shut for an extended period. Bathurst Regional Council horticulturalist Robert Wootton said the Begonia House, in particular, never fails to prove popular with Machattie Park visitors, as it's only ever open for a limited time each year. "We've had a lot of people knocking on the door already, and considering we lost around a months-worth of display time last year, we expect this year's display will be more popular than ever," Mr Wootton said. "While Begonia House is clearly the more popular and sought-after attraction, the Fernery also has its fair share of admirers; children often like to call it a 'fairy house'." The Begonia House and Fernery are open weekdays from 9am to 4pm and weekends from 11am to 3pm. The buildings are situated near the Machattie Park rotunda.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/76594d23-b0b0-4531-bf5c-0335f8764df9.JPG/r2_0_4606_2601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg