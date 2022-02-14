news, local-news,

Carenne School has shown its appreciation to the Wiradjuri people, the traditional owners of the land which the school is built on, by incorporating Aboriginal artwork into the campus. Created by local Aboriginal artist Meleisa Cox, Carenne school received two pieces of work; one for the campus and one for Macquarie Tutorial Centre [MTC]. The paintings, which visually depict the story of the school and how the two sites are connected, will also be part of the school uniform. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Ms Cox said she enjoyed creating the pieces and it shows the school's appreciation for the traditional land-owners. "It shows that you're embracing whose land you're on, showing your appreciation for the Wiradjuri people," she said. "We had one of my friends who's an Aboriginal photographer, Emily Keogh, she actually photographed [the paintings] so they could be put on the shirts. "We've already had one [student] this morning come in the gate and say 'can you do me a jumper'," Carenne School cultural education officer Peta Sykes said it's part of the school's four-year improvement plan to build on the relationships with the families and wider community, especially the Indigenous families in the community. She hopes the shirts will spark up a conversation not only inside the school gates but in town as well. "The kids will see us wearing the shirts and that will create a conversation around them. "We can talk about the story behind it, what it means and the symbols." Ms Sykes also thanked Prestige Embroidery for making the school shirts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/b016b978-4482-41f1-8907-56595016d9f0.JPG/r0_60_6000_3450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg