'You feel helpless': Nurses in Bathurst are struggling to manage workload

NURSES are regularly being reduced to tears as they struggle to provide the best care to patients while understaffed. Community registered nurse Tess Croton joined Bathurst's rally on Tuesday to support her colleagues. She said it was hard to ascertain the stress nurses and midwives are under. "As a person looking outside in, and you have that qualification, you feel really helpless," she said. "The whole point of it is to help our fellow nurses feel like they have a bit more power and they're more comfortable in their role, and they're not getting exhausted and making poor decisions. "You don't drive while you're tired, so why would you nurse while you're tired? It's at that point where it's dangerous and it's ineffective and it's unsustainable." As someone who frequently interacts with staff at Bathurst Hospital, Ms Croton has witnessed overwhelmed nurses and midwives in tears because they struggle to manage the workload. "This is a job where you try to help people, and when you're unable to do that due to exhaustion or capacity, you feel helpless," she said. "This is our big cry for help. We've held ourselves together for 10 years, and it's just unsustainable." READ ALSO: Here's what happens when nurses run out of patience Another nurse, from Tullamore, spoke outside of deputy premier Paul Toole's electorate office about the troubles facing smaller health facilities. She spoke about the severe lack of staff and resources, and stressed that implementing the actions nurses were calling for would make a difference. "I am scared to come to work sometimes, with a lack of staff and skills, that something could happen," she said. "The government must change this. Ratios will keep us safe."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/978529b8-6e27-481a-a863-859349f9068a.JPG/r0_253_5568_3399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg