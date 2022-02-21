news, local-news,

NOT a single question or concern was raised by councillors when celebrity chef Matt Moran's plans for the Rockley pub came before them last week. The highly-anticipated development application for the pub, which was submitted in late October 2021, was unanimously approved on February 16. A number of conditions of consent have been imposed on the development, some of which are heritage related. One such condition is that demolition works must be carried out in a way that allows items, including bricks and windows, to be salvaged and cleaned for reuse on or offsite. There are also some conditions of consent related to parking, which appear to have been imposed in response to some of the concerns raised by residents. The $675,000 proposal will completely transform the pub, along with the accommodation upstairs. Under the plans, the internal floor layout of the existing bar, dining and kitchen areas on the ground floor will be refurbished and reconfigured, along with the internal floor layout of the existing hotel accommodation. There are currently 12 hotel rooms, but the number will reduce to nine after the renovations are complete. New beer garden seating, landscaping, fencing and gates are also part of the plans. The garage will be converted to an office and games room, while the laundry will be demolished and reconstructed as bathroom facilities, reusing as much original fabric as possible. The existing kitchen and dining area on the first floor, which has no heritage significance, will also be demolished. The facades facing Budden and Hill streets are to remain unchanged, and new openings and doors will be consistent with the existing building. Mr Moran's plans for the pub came to light in June, 2021. READ MORE: Chef Matt Moran buys Rockley pub, with major transformation to come Speaking to the Western Advocate last year, he said he ultimately wanted to bring life to the village of Rockley and the pub was just the start. "It's been a town that's been very pretty, but it hasn't existed. I think it's quite sad that a town like Rockley, you can't even buy some bread or a bottle of milk. It's not going to happen straight away, but I'd love to open some shop fronts and put a little bakery or something in and bring some life back to it," he said. "Whether it's viable or not, I don't really know, but that's what the plan is and I'm looking forward to it. I love a challenge." The pub is expected to open later this year.

