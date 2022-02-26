news, local-news,

The Bathurst Hand Weavers and Spinners Guild recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, with past and present members coming together to acknowledge the significant milestone. An informal lunch was held on Tuesday February 15 at Harvest Café and guild president Sally Dunstall was very pleased with how the day went. Though not a big event, the guild members still embraced the party vibe, with balloons decorating the area and a delicious cake that was thoroughly enjoyed. READ ALSO: Something to celebrate: guilds getting ready to mark a milestone "It was very enjoyable, it was low key which is what we wanted," Ms Dunstall said. "We were at Harvest and Chris [Ringrose, owner] looked after us beautifully there. We had that lovely outside area. "We had, I think, only about three or four past members who were able to join us, but most of our current members were there and we had a lovely lunch, a cake and balloons." After a lot of disruptions due to COVID the guild is about to begin regular meetings again, with the first scheduled for Tuesday March 1. ALSO MAKING NEWS: After a two-year break the Bathurst Edgell Jog is back Members meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month between 10:00am and 2:00pm, depending on what's on the agenda. The main topic of discussion for their first meeting will be preparing exhibits for the Bathurst Royal Show, which runs from April 29 to May 1. "Our first meeting for this year is what we call a do and chat day," Ms Dunstall said. "So do and chat means we come along, spend a bit of time chatting to each other and sharing our craft. "People will come with whatever they're doing or something that they need help with and we all throw our two cents in to help." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Accessible toilets are a human rights issue The Bathurst Hand Weavers and Spinners Guild is also involved with the Heritage Trades Trail, where members demonstrate what they can do and their techniques. "We grew out of the 70's and the great wave of interest in heritage craft that happened in the 70's and 80's, so it's really nice to be able to continue that," Ms Dunstall said. The guild is currently looking for new members to join the fun and help keep the heritage craft alive. Currently the guild meets during the day but Ms Dunstall said if there was enough interest they could discuss the possibility meeting outside of work hours. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/222f932a-ca51-4bee-bacf-fd6992c26ed0.JPG/r0_144_4032_2422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg